Residents' input sought for new county park

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County is designing and developing a new local park in Fallbrook. The park will occupy a 6.8-acre parcel on East Fallbrook Street between Golden Road and Morro Road.

The Department of Parks and Recreation officially acquired the property March 24, with assistance from a county Community Development Block Grant and the staff is in the early stages of public outreach to learn more about active recreation preferences for the new park.

To do so during these COVID-19 times they are experimenting with new forms of public engagement and will be hosting their first public meeting virtually via a Facebook Live event May 27, from 5-6 p.m., http://www.facebook.com/CountyofSanDiegoParksandRecreation

If anyone is unable to tune in for the live presentation, a pre-recorded version will be available after May 27 on the county’s development project webpage at http://sdparks.org. Within the presentation and posted to the project website, there will be a short survey to fill out to let the county know about community hopes and desires for the new park.

Residents are asked to fill out the survey by June 10. For more information, contact the park project manager at [email protected] or 858-966-1344.

Note: As of press time the project webpage was not up and running yet.