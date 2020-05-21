RWQCB approves Camp Pendleton waste discharge order rescission

The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a rescission of the waste discharge order for Camp Pendleton's California Sewage Treatment Plant No. 9.

The 7-0 board vote May 13 eliminates the waste discharge requirements for the Las Pulgas plant which has been replaced.

The RWQCB initially issued a waste discharge order for the plant in 1998. The sewage has since been diverted to Camp Pendleton's Southern Regional Tertiary Treatment Plant and Northern Regional Tertiary Treatment Plant, which supports the production of recycled water for landscape irrigation and seawater intru...