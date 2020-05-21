Amazing Mini Miracles visits Silvergate Retirement Residence

Donna Carlomagno, front left, and her husband Paul Carlomagno, front right, lead their miniature horses in front of residents of Silvergate Fallbrook, May 4.

FALLBROOK – Donna Carlomagno and her miniature therapy horses paid a socially distanced visit to the individuals living at Silvergate Fallbrook, May 4.

Carlomagno's Amazing Mini Miracles is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching as many lives in their community as possible through their miniature therapy horse interactions.

Before the spread of COVID-19, Carlomagno would take her miniature therapy horses into nursing homes and hospitals to visit residents and promote happiness. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, she can no longer take the miniature therapy horses inside, but resid...