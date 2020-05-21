JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

LONDON (AP) - J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called "The Ickabog," which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Harry Potter" author said Tuesday she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story "about truth and the abuse of power" for children from 7 to 9 years old and is unrelated to Rowling's other books.

Rowling said the draft of the story had stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults. She said...