Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Murrieta's West comes up just short on 'American Idol'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5pm

Jonny West performs "Makin' Love" in the finale of Season 18 of "American Idol." West advanced to the Top 5 of the competition before being eliminated in the competition for the Top 2. Valley News/Courtesy photo

Murrieta Valley High School alumni Jonny West, 23, was eliminated after advancing to the Top 5 on Season 18 of "American Idol" on ABC Sunday, May 17.

West was eliminated from the Top 2 along with Francisco Martin and Dillon James, leaving Just Sam and Arthur Gunn to battle for the title, which Sam ultimately won.

The road to the finale was long and winding for West, who was quarantined at home in Studio City with his girlfriend and former fellow contestant, Margie Mays.

The last three episodes of the competition featured performances broadcast from each contestant's home due to the corona...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019