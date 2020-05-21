Murrieta's West comes up just short on 'American Idol'
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5pm
Murrieta Valley High School alumni Jonny West, 23, was eliminated after advancing to the Top 5 on Season 18 of "American Idol" on ABC Sunday, May 17.
West was eliminated from the Top 2 along with Francisco Martin and Dillon James, leaving Just Sam and Arthur Gunn to battle for the title, which Sam ultimately won.
The road to the finale was long and winding for West, who was quarantined at home in Studio City with his girlfriend and former fellow contestant, Margie Mays.
The last three episodes of the competition featured performances broadcast from each contestant's home due to the corona...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)