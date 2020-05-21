Afghan government releases hundreds of Taliban prisoners

KATHY GANNON and TAMEEM AKHGAR

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government released hundreds of Taliban prisoners Tuesday, its single largest prisoner release since the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal earlier this year that spells out an exchange of detainees between the warring sides.

The government announced it would release 900 Taliban prisoners as a three-day cease-fire with the insurgents draws to an end. The Taliban had called for the truce during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

There were expec...