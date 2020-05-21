UK leader Johnson stands by aide over 250-mile lockdown trip
Last updated 5/24/2020 at 10:45am
JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday he wouldn't fire his chief aide for allegedly violating the national lockdown rules that he helped to create by driving the length of England to his parents' house while he was infected with the coronavirus.
Defying a growing clamor from public and politicians, Johnson said Dominic Cummings had acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity" when he drove 250 miles (400 kilometers) from London to Durham, in northeast England, with his wife and son at the end of March.
Britain's lockdown, which began March...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)