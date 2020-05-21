Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Prebiotics versus probiotics

Prebiotic and probiotic: these two terms sound very similar and are often used interchangeably, but they are very different and have different roles for the digestive system. Gut health is extremely important, so understanding the difference can help with stomach issues and better movement of food through the system.

Prebiotics are actually nondigestible and are the fiber of foods that doesn't get broken down. They can be found in foods such as bananas, the skin of apples, garlic, onions, beans, as well as many other items. This fiber enters the small intestine and is fermented once it rea...