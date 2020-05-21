Key to keeping cool is AC maintenance

Periodic maintenance of an air conditioning unit will keep it in good repair and working efficiently.

FALLBROOK – Few things beat summer heat better than walking into a comfortably chilled air-conditioned home. Air conditioning is often taken for granted, but it is sorely missed when it is not working. The key to keeping cool all summer long is to ensure that air conditioning systems are functioning properly.

Maintaining an air conditioning unit can save money and protect homeowners' investments. Without regular attention, an air conditioning unit will lose its efficiency, needlessly wasting both energy and money as a result. Poor maintenance also can lead to system failure just when it i...