Skin Cancer Awareness Month Reminder: Obtain vitamin D safely through diet and vitamin supplements

NEW YORK CITY – Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. While a limited amount of the vitamin can be obtained from exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, the suggestion that the best way to obtain vitamin D is through sun exposure is both misleading and dangerous.

The health risks of UV exposure – including skin cancer – are serious and well-documented. While many people have found their time outdoors severely limited because of COVID-19, some may misguidedly forgo sun protection completely in an effort to obtain vitamin D. Instead of damaging yo...