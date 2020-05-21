Skin Cancer Awareness Month Reminder: Obtain vitamin D safely through diet and vitamin supplements
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5:24pm
NEW YORK CITY – Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. While a limited amount of the vitamin can be obtained from exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, the suggestion that the best way to obtain vitamin D is through sun exposure is both misleading and dangerous.
The health risks of UV exposure – including skin cancer – are serious and well-documented. While many people have found their time outdoors severely limited because of COVID-19, some may misguidedly forgo sun protection completely in an effort to obtain vitamin D. Instead of damaging yo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)