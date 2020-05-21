TruConnect brings communities mobile broadband internet access

SAN DIEGO – According to the most recent data, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment; a record-breaking number revealing the devastating toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy. TruConnect, a global telecommunications company, is offering eligible low-income families affordable communications services through a federal and state assistance program called Lifeline.

TruConnect is the fourth largest provider of Lifeline services in the U.S. and fastest growing in California.

TruConnect has been servicing low income households for over 10 years – howe...