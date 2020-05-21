Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

TruConnect brings communities mobile broadband internet access

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5:18pm



SAN DIEGO – According to the most recent data, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment; a record-breaking number revealing the devastating toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy. TruConnect, a global telecommunications company, is offering eligible low-income families affordable communications services through a federal and state assistance program called Lifeline.

TruConnect is the fourth largest provider of Lifeline services in the U.S. and fastest growing in California.

TruConnect has been servicing low income households for over 10 years – howe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019