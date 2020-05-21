Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Why drugs and alcohol will not help your mental health issues

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 3:57am

Stanley Popovich

Special to Village News

Using alcohol and drugs will not take away your problems and fears. In the short run, they might make you feel better, but in the long run these addictions will only make things worse.

Here are some ways on how to manage your persistent fears and anxieties without drugs and alcohol.

1. Take it one day at a time. Instead of worrying about how you will get through the rest of the week or month, try to focus on today. Each day can provide us with different opportunities to learn new things and that includes learning how to deal with problems.

2. Lear...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019