Why drugs and alcohol will not help your mental health issues

Stanley Popovich

Special to Village News

Using alcohol and drugs will not take away your problems and fears. In the short run, they might make you feel better, but in the long run these addictions will only make things worse.

Here are some ways on how to manage your persistent fears and anxieties without drugs and alcohol.

1. Take it one day at a time. Instead of worrying about how you will get through the rest of the week or month, try to focus on today. Each day can provide us with different opportunities to learn new things and that includes learning how to deal with problems.

2. Lear...