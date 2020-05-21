AP count: Over 4,500 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes

BERNARD CONDON, JENNIFER PELTZ and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York's already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation's deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press.

AP compiled its own tally to find out how many COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals to nursing homes under the March 25 directive after New York's Health Department declined to release its internal survey conducted...