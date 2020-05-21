Biden calls Trump a 'fool' for mocking masks during pandemic
WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden said Tuesday that wearing a mask in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership and called President Donald Trump a "fool" who was "stoking deaths" for suggesting otherwise.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's comments came a day after he wore a black face mask while making his first public appearance in more than two months. Biden has remained at his Delaware home amid a pandemic that has frozen the presidential campaign, but he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a nearby veterans'...
