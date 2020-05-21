Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

 
Last updated 5/22/2020 at 12:39pm



BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden suggested on Friday that African Americans who back President Donald Trump "ain't black," comments that stirred controversy over whether he was being condescending to voters who could decide whether he wins the White House.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee appeared on the Breakfast Club, a radio program that is widely regarded in the black community. The host, Charlamagne Tha God, pressed Biden on reports that he is considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is white, to be vice president and told him black voters "sa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
