'Bummed out': SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather

MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) â€” The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown Wednesday because of thunderclouds and the risk of lightning.

Liftoff was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The spacecraft â€” designed, built and owned by SpaceX â€” was set to blast off in the afternoon for the International Space Station, opening a new era in commercial spaceflight. It would have also marked the first time in nearly a decade that the U.S. launched a...