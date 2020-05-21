Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'

 
Last updated 5/26/2020 at 10:34am

LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis, wrestling over whether to "go big," as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill, or hit "pause," as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

It's a defining moment for the political parties heading toward the election and one that will affect the livelihoods of countless Americans suddenly dependent on the federal government. Billions of dollars in state aid, jobless benefits and health resources are at stake. As questions mount over Washington's prope...



