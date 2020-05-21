Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'
LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis, wrestling over whether to "go big," as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill, or hit "pause," as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.
It's a defining moment for the political parties heading toward the election and one that will affect the livelihoods of countless Americans suddenly dependent on the federal government. Billions of dollars in state aid, jobless benefits and health resources are at stake. As questions mount over Washington's prope...
