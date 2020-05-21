Dispute over dog in Central Park sparks racism accusations

NEW YORK (AP) — The verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog and a black man bird watching in Central Park might normally have gone unnoticed in a city preoccupied by the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed when birdwatcher Christian Cooper pulled out his phone and captured Amy Cooper calling police to report she was being threatened by "an African-American man." The widely watched video — posted on Facebook by Christian Cooper and on Twitter by his sister — has sparked accusations of racism.

The confrontation began early Monday morning when Christian Cooper said he noticed...