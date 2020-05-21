Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Divided Senate confirms Ratcliffe as intelligence chief

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 12:21pm



MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence on Thursday, with Democrats refusing to support the nomination over fears that he will politicize the intelligence community's work under President Donald Trump.

All Democrats opposed Ratcliffe, making him the first DNI to be installed on a partisan vote since the position was created in 2005. The tally was 49-44.

Ratcliffe will take over the agency at a tumultuous time. The nation faces threats from Iran and North Korea, Russian dis...



