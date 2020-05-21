FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation
ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday.
The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements in FBI policies and procedures need to be made.
The move adds to internal Justice Department scrutiny over a case that was one of the signature prosecutions of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia...
