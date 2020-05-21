Film: 'Roe' plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act

JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Norma McCorvey loved the limelight. Better known as "Jane Roe," her story was at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. At first she was an abortion rights advocate, but, in a twist, she became a born-again Christian in 1995 and switched sides.

Now, three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, she's making headlines again. In a documentary being released Friday, McCorvey says she was paid to speak out against abortion.

"This is my deathbed confession," she says, chuckling as she b...