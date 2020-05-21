Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

AMY FORLITI and JEFF BAENEN

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander's video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the firings on Twitter, saying "This is the right call."

The man's death Monday night after he struggled with officers was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities. It immediately drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner,...