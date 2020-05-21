In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

BARBARA ORTUTAY and DINO HAZELL

Associated Press

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted that "mail boxes will be robbed," among other things. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" that guides users to a Twitter "moments" page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims.

Until now, the president has simply blown past Twitter's half-heart...