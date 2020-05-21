Irish donors repay generosity of Native American tribes during great famine
ROBERT JAY WATSON
The Epoch Times
Charitable donations from a GoFundMe campaign initiated in Ireland have been pouring in to support Native American communities hard hit by the pandemic.
The reason for the generous act harks back some 170 years.
During the Great Famine from 1845-1849 in Ireland, it was the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma that donated to help those starving across the Atlantic.
"The death of many people on the Trail of Tears sparked empathy for the Irish people in their time of need. Thus, the Choctaw extended $170 of relief aid," Vanessa Tulley, one of the fundraiser's organ...
