Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Irish donors repay generosity of Native American tribes during great famine

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 1:21pm

"Kindred Spirits," a stainless steel outdoor sculpture in Bailick Park in Midleton, County Cork, Ireland, was erected to commemorate the donation made by the Choctaw people in 1847 during Ireland's Great Hunger. GAVIN SHERIDAN CC BY-SA 4.0

ROBERT JAY WATSON

The Epoch Times

Charitable donations from a GoFundMe campaign initiated in Ireland have been pouring in to support Native American communities hard hit by the pandemic.

The reason for the generous act harks back some 170 years.

During the Great Famine from 1845-1849 in Ireland, it was the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma that donated to help those starving across the Atlantic.

"The death of many people on the Trail of Tears sparked empathy for the Irish people in their time of need. Thus, the Choctaw extended $170 of relief aid," Vanessa Tulley, one of the fundraiser's organ...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/21/2020 13:21