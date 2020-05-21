Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Job market remains grim even as U.S. tentatively reopens

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 12:30pm

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Signs of renewed activity are surfacing across the country as states gradually reopen economies and some businesses call a portion of their laid-off staffers back to work. Yet with millions more Americans seeking unemployment aid last week, the U.S. job market remains as bleak as it's been in decades.

More than 2.4 million laid-off workers filed for jobless benefits last week, the government said Thursday, the ninth straight week of outsize figures since the viral outbreak forced millions of businesses to closer their doors and shrin...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

