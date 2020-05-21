Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, ordering the government to give the court detailed information about its efforts to quickly release them in the wake of the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee on Friday ordered the U.S. government to better explain why it hasn't released some of the approximate 350 parents and children in three family detention centers.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has come under fire for allegedly asking parents in cus...
