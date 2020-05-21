Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Memorial Day even more poignant as veterans die from virus

 
Last updated 5/24/2020



R.J. RICO

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One was a 94-year-old veteran of World War II who was the first of his 11 brothers to enlist in the military. One was a Vietnam veteran who lost his leg overseas and was always touched when people thanked him for his service. Another was drafted into the military at 18 and won a Purple Heart.

They are among the untold number of veterans who served and survived during times of war only to die in recent weeks from the coronavirus.

This year's Memorial Day will pay tribute not only to those who died on the battlefield but more recent fallen soldiers....



