Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 6:14am
Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger
The Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will likely come under tough questioning from senators Tuesday, May 19, about a small business lending program included in the government's $2 trillion relief package.
Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the payroll protection program, which initially provided $349 billion in forgivable loans to small companies but has been plagued by a host of problems. Many businesses were unable to get loans before the initial funding was exhausted. A second round of loans faced computer processing...
