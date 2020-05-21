Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the state dining room of the White House, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. AP photo/Evan Vucci photo

Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger

The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will likely come under tough questioning from senators Tuesday, May 19, about a small business lending program included in the government's $2 trillion relief package.

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the payroll protection program, which initially provided $349 billion in forgivable loans to small companies but has been plagued by a host of problems. Many businesses were unable to get loans before the initial funding was exhausted. A second round of loans faced computer processing...