NASA astronauts go back to the future with capsule launch

This illustration made available by SpaceX depicts the company's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket during the uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. (SpaceX)

MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - It's back to the future as NASA astronauts launch again from the U.S. - aboard a retro-style "Right Stuff" capsule.

Make no mistake: This is not your father's - or grandfather's - capsule.

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA's old Apollo spacecraft in virtually every way. The Dragon's clean lines and minimalist interior, with touchscreens instead of a mess of switches and knobs, make even the space shuttles seem yesteryear.

This fresh take on a vintage look will be on full display Wednesday when SpaceX plans to launch NASA...