Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen

 
Last updated 5/22/2020 at 8:29pm



JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as "essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown.

The president threatened to "override" governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do so.

"Governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — for this weekend," Trump said at a hastily arranged press conference at the White H...



