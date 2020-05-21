Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trump deems churches 'essential,' calls for them to reopen

 
Last updated 5/22/2020 at 12:31pm



JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

"Today I'm identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference at the White House, where he didn't take questions. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
