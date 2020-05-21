Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events

DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Donald Trump honored America's fallen service members on Monday as he commemorated Memorial Day in back-to-back appearances in the midst of the pandemic.

"Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights," Trump said during a ceremony at Baltimore's historic Fort McHenry. "No obstacle, no challenge and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people."

Earlier, Trump silently honored the nation's war dead at a ceremony at Arlington National Cemete...