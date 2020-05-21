Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.

The president can't unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress. His administration shelved a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns it wouldn't pass legal muster. But that didn't stop Trump from angrily issuing strong warnings.

Claiming tech...