Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump's pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021

 
Last updated 5/24/2020 at 10:47am



JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall: Trust me.

As the economy faces a once-in-a-century recession, with more than 38 million people out of work, Trump is increasingly talking up a future recovery that probably won't materialize until after the November election. He's asking voters to look past the pain being felt across the nation and give him another four-year term on the promise of an economic comeback in 2021.

"It's a transition to greatness," Trump says over and over, predicting a burgeoning econ...



