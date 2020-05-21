US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions

AMY FORLITI, R.J. RICO and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Americans marked a Memorial Day like no other Monday as the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional commemorations and forced communities to honor the nation's military dead with smaller, more subdued ceremonies like car convoys and online tributes instead of parades.

On the weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer, U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 1...