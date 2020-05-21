U.S. on cusp of marking at least 100K deaths from virus

CARLA K. JOHNSON, HANNAH FINGERHUT and LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States was on the cusp of marking at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a once-unthinkable toll that now appears to be just the beginning of untold misery in the months ahead as Las Vegas casinos and Walt Disney World make plans to reopen, crowds of unmasked Americans swarm beaches and public health officials predict a resurgence by fall.

The stark reality comes as only half of Americans said they would be willing to get vaccinated if scientists are successful in developing a vacci...