Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered

DINO HAZELL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough, now a fierce Trump critic, murdered her.

"My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Florida, congressional office on July 20, 2001.

Klausutis said in the letter, sent last week, that his wife had an undiag...