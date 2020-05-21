Authorities ask for public's help in finding missing Escondido man

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities asked for public assistance to find a 34-year-old man who was reported missing today in Escondido.

Kyle Meekins was last seen about 11:30 a.m. in the in the 2200 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to The San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, Meekins doesn't have a cell phone and doesn't know how to operate a vehicle.

Meekins is white. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Polo shirt, black shorts and black slippers. Meekins may als...