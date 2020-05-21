Calling all heroes: Local Red Cross seeks public's nominations for annual awards

SAN DIEGO – Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community? The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties asked residents to send their nominations for the 18th annual Real Heroes Awards.

“Every day we’re surrounded by heroes, but oftentimes the good deeds and courage of everyday heroes go unnoticed,” Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region, said. “We need the public’s help to identify individuals and groups in our community who we can recognize for their contributions.”

The annual Red Cross Real Heroes Awards Breakfast honors those making an impact through their brave and compassionate actions, demonstrating a true commitment to creating safer, stronger communities.

“We need the public to nominate local unsung heroes in San Diego and Imperial counties. It can be a colleague, family member, neighbor or friend who performed a selfless act of bravery or improved their community through humanitarian service,” Mahoney said.

Since the event’s inception, more than 100 heroes have been honored. Watch the inspirational stories of previous honorees at http://youtube.com/socalredcross.

Honorees will be celebrated across eight categories: animal welfare, community partner, fire and rescue, good Samaritan, gift of life, law enforcement, military and youth good Samaritan. For complete category descriptions, visit http://www.redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes.

Heroes are nominated by the public and chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders and event sponsors. Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community.

This year’s Real Heroes award recipients will be honored at the event Friday, Sept. 25.

How to nominate a hero

The deadline to submit nominations is July 10.

Submit a nomination form by online or download the nomination form at http://www.redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes.

Submit a nomination via email to [email protected]

Mail a nomination form to American Red Cross, Attn: Real Heroes, 3950 Calle Fortunada, San Diego, CA 92123.

The 18th annual Real Heroes Breakfast is made possible by the support of sponsors, including Hometown Hero Sponsor San Diego Gas and Electric and Co-Presenting Sponsor U.S. Bank.

For more information about the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, visit http://www.redcross.org/sandiego.

Submitted by the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.