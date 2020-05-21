Casino Pauma bucks trend, to remain closed as other casinos move to reopen

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - Casino Pauma announced today that it will remain closed for the time being in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, bucking the trend of many local tribal casinos that have moved to reopen this week.

The casino has been closed since March 15 and will remain shuttered until further notice, according to a statement released on the casino's website.

"It is very important to the Pauma Band of Luiseno Indians and Casino Pauma leadership that we continue to demonstrate that 'Where People Come First' is more than a slogan," said Jim Thomason, general manager of Casino Pa...