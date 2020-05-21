Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CHP reports 25 DUI arrests in S.D. County for holiday weekend

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/24/2020 at 5:51pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol is conducting a statewide ``maximum enforcement'' operation during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, in which all available officers will crack down on traffic violators, authorities said.

The enforcement operation began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP said.

For the period between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday, the CHP reported 25 DUI arrests and no fatalities in San Diego County. For the same period statewide, there were 14 fatalities and 490 DUI arrests, the CHP said.

For the same period in 2019, San Diego County had 42 DUI arrests and one fatality. For that same period statewide, there were 18 fatalities and 741 DUI arrests.

The DUI arrests are only those made by CHP officers, while fatalities are for all law enforcement agencies.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways and on all roads in unincorporated areas.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/24/2020 23:55