County gets approval for in-person dining and shopping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County has received word that California approved its request to allow dining at restaurants and in-store shopping, both with social distancing restrictions.

However, actual reopening of restaurants and shops cannot begin until businesses fill out the county's Safe Reopening Plan form and post it publicly, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a tweet Wednesday night.

There's still more work to be done, we're not done, we're only into phase two," Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents Fallbrook and other parts of North County, said in a