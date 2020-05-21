Extreme heat continues in SD County deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures could reach 113 today in the San Diego County deserts as warm weather continues in the rest of the county.

High pressure will remain over Southern California through Thursday, resulting in sweltering conditions in the deserts and other inland areas, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures today are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the

coast, 83 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 94 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 113 in the deserts.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

The NWS urged resi...