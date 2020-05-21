Facebook group shows FUHS senior students that the community cares

Fallbrook High School senior Bethany Bishop, right, smiles as she receives her Fallbrook Adopt-a-Senior 2020 gift box from Jeannine Germon Huffman over the weekend.

Marc Sigmon said he was inspired by his hometown when, along with the help of several other Fallbrook residents, he launched the Fallbrook Adopt-a-Senior 2020 Facebook page.

"I've always said that Fallbrook reminds me of my little hometown in Rifle, Colorado," Sigmon said. "That's where I came across this idea because I saw on Facebook that they were doing this for my hometown. I'm an alumnus, so I adopted a senior and I grabbed somebody from a local business here, had them make up a little care package, send it over to them."

That's when he knew he had to bring the idea to the people of Fa...