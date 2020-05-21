Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire crews to conduct prescribed burn Saturday at Camp Pendleton

 
Last updated 5/23/2020 at 12:01pm



CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters will conduct a prescribed burn today near the border of Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook on Camp Pendleton, the base announced today.

Starting at 9 a.m., Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews will monitor the burn along with crews from the Oceanside Fire Department and the North County Fire Protection District.

Base officials warned that smoke will be visible from Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista and Interstate 15 for up to six hours.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 
