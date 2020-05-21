Fire crews to conduct prescribed burn Saturday on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters will conduct a prescribed burn Saturday morning near the border of Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook on Camp Pendleton, the base announced.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews will monitor the burn along with crews from the Oceanside Fire Department and the North County Fire Protection District.

Base officials warned that smoke will be visible from Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista and Interstate 15 for up to six hours.