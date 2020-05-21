Fire scorches 150 acres in Camp Pendleton training area

FALLBROOK – A fire in a Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton training area scorched more than 100 acres and caused an obvious smell of smoke in Fallbrook and other parts of North County as far south as Escondido before firefighters were able to stop its spread early Tuesday morning, May 19.

Camp Pendleton officials first reported the fire at 7:50 p.m. Monday. At the time, it was described as having burned roughly eight acres in a training area of the Marine Corps base.

Base officials tweeted the fire had grown to 35 acres as of a little after 9:15 p.m., then said on Twitter at 10:15 p.m. that...