Food pantry awarded $5K

Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlik, left, and volunteer Nancy Rocha wear their safety face shields while celebrating the recent $5,000 grant for more food to be given out to needy residents.

Fallbrook Food Pantry received a $5,000 emergency grant from the ProtoStar Group's COVID-19 Relief Fund for Nonprofits at the beginning of May allowing the pantry to restock its shelves. The philanthropic foundation in San Diego sent a check 10 days after receiving the grant application.

As with every other nonprofit organization, the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the Fallbrook Food Pantry with foundation grants and individual contributions falling off dramatically.

Making the situation even more difficult, funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stal...