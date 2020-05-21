Foundation for Senior Care honors first responders

Keith Birkfeld, left, executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care, with foundation driver Madison Ohlson, right, honors first responders at the North County Fire Protection District by donating lunches prepared by Major Market to firefighters and paramedics and the five stations serving Fallbrook and Bonsall, including from middle left Capt. Anthony Fieri of NCFPD Station 4 on Pala Mesa Drive, Jake Swan, Erik Alter-Reitz, Jason Bracci and Brendon McReynolds. NCFPD Station 4 sits at the southeast corner of the district and often helps seniors in the 55-plus community in Bonsall as well as others in the area. Seniors often use 911 to reach NCFD, but they can also reach the Foundation for Senior Care at 760-723-7570.