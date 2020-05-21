Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Gov. Newsom issues guidance for reopening houses of worship

 
Last updated 5/25/2020 at 6:58pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidance today to houses of worship in California on how they can safely reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% of building capacity or 100 attendees, whichever is lower. This limitation will be in effect for the first 21 days of a county public health department's approval of religious services within their jurisdictions, after which the California Department of Public Health will review the limits.

They must also arrange for social distancing of at least 6 feet between peopl...



